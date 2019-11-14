The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, and MaxPreps, have announced a multi-year partnership agreement.

The partnership will enable TSSAA to provide additional sports information to its member schools through MaxPreps, the online high school sports leader.

Beginning in the 2019-20 school year, the TSSAA will recommend that coaches use the MaxPreps platform to submit scores and statistics after each game.

This shared information will accurately track team and student-athlete accomplishments.

TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said the goal is to establish a clearinghouse for statistical information.

By doing so, Childress said coaches and schools can benefit from comprehensive statewide leaderboards for all the important stat categories.

MaxPreps.com is the nation’s most visited site for high school sports coverage, and has partnered with 28 other high school state associations.