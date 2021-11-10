TSSAA announces A.F. Bridges Award winners, including Dresden’s Chuck West

The TSSAA has announced its winners for the A.F. Bridges Awards for sportsmanship in each Athletic District and Grand Division.

The winners included former Dresden High School principal Chuck West for Principal of the Year. Mr. West was presented with the award before he passed away Tuesday following a year-long battle with cancer.

A.F. Bridges Award Winners

School System Administrator of the Year

John English – Unicoi County School System (Athletic District 1)

Dr. Jimmy Carter – Union County Schools (Athletic District 2)

Jerry Levengood – Rhea County School System (Athletic District 3)

Mike Jones – Fentress County Schools (Athletic District 4)

Vincent Durnan – University School of Nashville (Athletic District 5)

Vicki Beard – Giles County School Sys (Athletic District 6)

Pat Dillahunty – Huntingdon Special School District (Athletic District 7)

Jonathan Criswell – Milan Special School District (Athletic District 8)

Braxton Brady – Evangelical Christian School (Athletic District 9)

Principal of the Year

Todd Barnett – Science Hill High School (Athletic District 1)

Mike Casteel – Greenback High School (Athletic District 2)

Steve Henry – Soddy-Daisy High school (Athletic District 3)

Larry Creasy – Siegel High School (Athletic District 4)

Michel Sanchez – Cane Ridge High School (Athletic District 5)

Stephen Wenning – Cheatham County Central High School (Athletic District 6)

Anita Tucker – South Side High School (Athletic District 7)

Chuck West – Dresden High School (Athletic District 8)

John Bush – Wooddale High School (Athletic District 9)

Athletic Director of the Year

Aaron Clay – Washburn High School (Athletic District 1)

Reid Estus – Christian Academy of Knoxville (Athletic District 2)

Michael Reece – Signal Mountain High School (Athletic District 3)

John Olive – Tullahoma High School (Athletic District 4)

John Miller – Montgomery County Schools (Athletic District 5)

Eric Crabtree – Cornersville High School (Athletic District 6)

Ken Northcut – Trinity Christian Academy (Athletic District 7)

Mike Moore – Lake County High School (Athletic District 8)

Brady Benjamin – Memphis Central High School (Athletic District 9)

Female Coach of the Year

Brooke Shelley – Northview Academy (Athletic District 1)

Jayme Smith – Anderson County High School (Athletic District 2)

Miriam Arnold – Chattanooga School of the Arts & Sciences (Athletic District 3)

Jennifer Grandstaff – Blackman High School (Athletic District 4)

Lynn Dearing – Goodpasture Christian School (Athletic District 5)

Barbara Campbell – Brentwood (Athletic District 6)

Susan Humphry – Chester County High School (Athletic District 7)

Carla Wyatt – South Gibson County High School (Athletic District 8)

Becky Pendleton – Houston High school (Athletic District 9)

Male Coach of the Year

Ken Cutlip – Science Hill High School (Athletic District 1)

Jonathan Netherland – Austin-East High School (Athletic District 2)

Joey Knox – Cleveland High School (Athletic District 3)

Rob Edward – Clay Co. High School (Athletic District 4)

Derek Wix – East Robertson High School (Athletic District 5)

Brett Young – Nolensville High School (Athletic District 6)

DaMonn Fuller – South Side High School (Athletic District 7)

Shane Jacobs – Peabody High School (Athletic District 8)

Kris Harman – Barlett High School (Athletic District 9)

Official of the Year

Frankie Carson – Tri-Cities Association (Athletic District 1)

Josh Orrick- Knox-Ridge Association (Athletic District 2)

Steve Johnson (Athletic District 3)

Gerald Tidwell (Athletic District 4)

Matthew Bell (Athletic District 5)

Chuck Grooms – South Central Association (Athletic District 6)

Scott Courtney (Athletic District 7)

Keith Ward (Athletic District 8)

Robert Willis (Athletic District 9)

Contributor of the Year

Jeff Bedard – Crown Laboratories of Johnson City (Athletic District 1)

Jesse Smithey – 5 Star Preps (Athletic District 2)

David Kelman (Athletic District 3)

Jay Walker – Peg Broadcasting (Athletic District 4)

Dave Gould – Main Street Media (Athletic District 5)

Anthony Puca – Marshall County Tribune (Athletic District 6)

Jim Farmer (Athletic District 7)

Vann Swain (Athletic District 8)

John Varlas – Daily Memphian (Athletic District 9)

West Tennessee Divisional Finalists

CLASS A

Big Sandy High School

Fairley High School

Westwood High School (Winner)

CLASS AA

Craigmont High School

Decatur County Riverside High School

Scotts Hill High School (Winner)

CLASS AAA

Munford High School (Winner)

Ridgeway High School

White Station High School