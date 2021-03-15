TSSAA Board of Control and Legislative Council meet Tuesday in Murfreesboro

The TSSAA Board of Control and Legislative Council will both meet Tuesday at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro, a day prior to the Division I Boys’ BlueCross Basketball Championships.

The Board will need to decide where the BlueCross Bowl football championships will be held in 2021 and 2022. Bids have been submitted by Cookeville, who has hosted the event since 2009, and Chattanooga.

Financial reports for all sport championships and bowling will be reviewed by the Board for approval.

Three schools are requesting membership in the association; Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts is applying for membership for the first time, while Jackson Central Merry, which is re-opening for the 2021-22 school year, and Collegiate School of Memphis are both applying to rejoin the association.

If approved, those two schools will have to return to TSSAA as an Affiliate Member. This means that the schools would have all rights of membership but could not compete in any postseason tournament competition for one year.

The Legislative Council agenda will be brief, as it only includes three items.

One proposal is to add sectional wrestling tournaments as part of the share of proceeds to be paid to the TSSAA. A second item on the agenda is a change to the Home School Rule that would remove the requirement for families to notify the Director of Schools/Head of School of their intent to participate as a homeschool student by August 1. The deadline for families to notify the Principal of the school remains.