TSSAA Board of Control changes football mercy rule, decreasing margin from 35 to 30 points

The TSSAA Board of Control is changing the football mercy rule from 35 to 30 points to bring about a running clock.

The Board voted to make that change during it’s meeting this week in Murfreesboro.

No other part of the mercy rule was changed. The rule in football only applies in the second half and if one team’s deficit falls under 30 points at any time, the game goes back to standard timing.

In other business, the Board voted to return to the traditional, pre-pandemic handling of canceled football contests. Canceled games will be considered no-contests, meaning that teams will no longer receive a win if their opponent cancels, and any contract between the schools will be enforceable.

The Board also approved a change to the postseason baseball format proposed by Bartlett High School and the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association, which will go into effect beginning with the 2022-23 school year.

Region tournament participants must now win two games to advance to the sectional tournament. A game will be played between the semifinal round losers, the winner of which will face the loser of the region final game to determine the second team that will advance out of the region tournament. The sectional round will now become a best two-out-of-three series between the region champion of one region playing the region runner-up from the opposing region. The region champion would first host a doubleheader on Thursday to open the series, then if a game three is needed, the deciding game would be held the next day at the same site.