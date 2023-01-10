TSSAA Board of Control meets Thursday in Murfreesboro

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet Thursday morning at 9:00 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Murfreesboro.

Financial reports for golf, volleyball, girls’ soccer, cross country, cheer and dance, football, and bowling will be reviewed by the Board for approval.

The Board will make a decision as to where the 2023 and 2024 state cross country championships will be held. Bids have been submitted by Hendersonville, Memphis, Franklin, and Knoxville to host the event.

A copy of the brackets for all team sports for 2023-24 and 2024-25 and a copy of the softball bracket for 2022-23 that were agreed upon by the Athletic Directors of the Division II Class AA member schools will be provided to the Board for approval.

The Board will need to approve the official’s fees for girls’ and boys’ lacrosse, granted that it is approved to be sanctioned by the Legislative Council at their next meeting.

An update regarding Sports Medicine as well as the InsideOut Initiative will also be provided to the Board.