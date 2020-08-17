The TSSAA Board of Control has set the number of classes in each sport in Division I and Division II for the next two-year cycle.

At its meeting Monday morning at Siegel High School, the Board voted to go from three classes to four in Division I in the sports of basketball, baseball, and softball. The Board voted to continue to bring eight teams to the state tournament in each of the three sports.

Football didn’t see any changes, as the Board voted to keep six classes in Division I and three classes in Division II. All other sports will have the same number of classes as the previous classification cycle.

At its previous meeting in July, the Board of Control voted to classify schools using the 20-day enrollment figures for a two-year period, compared to the usual four-year cycle. This will go through the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.