The TSSAA Board of Control will discuss its football and soccer contingency plans, as well as classification plans tomorrow.

According to a press release, the meeting will be at Siegel High School and will be a study session to discuss possible classification plans for the next classification cycle.

The Board will also address contingency plans for football and girls’ soccer, as well as regulations put together by the staff and Governor’s office for all fall sports in regards to precautions for participation during the pandemic