The high school football season will tentatively begin with a hybrid contingency plan passed Wednesday by the TSSAA Board of Control.

The option doesn’t define a clear start date for football but leaves options open, depending on Governor Bill Lee’s office granting an early exemption from the August 29th state of emergency that includes no contact sports.

In the hybrid football model, Teams must complete an acclimation period and three weeks of practice before any competition. As the calendar progresses, region games will be moved to a later date and replace open dates or non-region games as necessary.

Gleason Bulldogs head coach Noah Lampkins talked with Thunderbolt Radio Sports immediately after the Board’s decision.

(AUDIO)

The hybrid model allows the TSSAA to have a week-by-week road map and accounts for the possibility that teams won’t be able to begin contact practices on the date they’re scheduled to happen.

In other business Wednesday, the TSSAA Board of Control agreed on regulations for fall sports amid COVID-19.

Among the regulations passed are no scrimmages or jamborees, fans must wear masks, and crowds in the stands will be limited with social distancing.

Also, anyone entering the venue or stadium will get a temperature check and a person with a temperature over 100.4 will not be allowed in.

Before the Board of Control discussed the regulations, Executive Director Bernard Childress addressed the relationship between the TSSAA and the Governor’s office.

(AUDIO)

Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to hold a media briefing Thursday afternoon at 3:00 and could address the return to school and high school sports at that time.