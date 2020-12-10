The TSSAA Legislative Council met on Thursday.

During the on-line meeting, Dan Black, the Director of Schools for the Bradford Special School District, was elected to continue to serve as President of the Council.

Under “Rules of the Game”, board members voted unanimously to immediately allow religious headwear to be worn during athletic competitions.

The new bylaw stated headwear will be allowed as long as it is not abrasive, hard, or dangerous to the participant or any other player.

The headwear must also be attached in a way to not come off during competition, and will not be required to comply with any color restrictions defined in sport uniform codes.

During the meeting, the board also denied a proposal to allow seventh or eighth grade student-athletes the opportunity to play a high school sport, if they are repeating that grade.