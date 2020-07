The TSSAA will delay any vote on a contingency plan for fall sports until the organization receives more information and input from Governor Bill Lee’s legal counsel.

TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress told the Board of Control in a meeting Wednesday…

Childress says if Tennesseans want fall sports this year, they need to take the necessary precautions.

No date or time was given as to when the TSSAA would likely vote on a plan for sports this fall.