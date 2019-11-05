The TSSAA Board of Control voted Tuesday to deny the appeal of Fayetteville High School regarding the eligibility of a student-athlete that initially caused them to forfeit six football contests.

Fayetteville’s overall record remains at 4-6.

The standings for Region 5-A are as follows:

1. Huntland

2. Cornersville

3. Mt. Pleasant

4. Richland

Huntland (R5 #1) will host Hollow Rock-Bruceton (R6 #4) Friday night at 7:00.

McEwen (R6 #2) will host Mt. Pleasant (R5 #3)

Cornersville (R5 #2) will host Collinwood (R6 #3)

Huntingdon (R6 #1) will host Richland (R5 #4) Friday night at 7:00.

The games will be scheduled for 7:00 on Saturday, November 9th, unless teams mutually agree to play earlier.