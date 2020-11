Greenfield High School will remain in Region 7-A in football next year following a denied request on Thursday.

The TSSAA denied the school’s request during a Board of Control meeting in Murfreesboro.

Greenfield wanted to move to Region 6 in Class-A, where Dresden, Gleason, South Fulton and McKenzie were placed during reclassification.

Now following the decision, the Jackets will remain with Lake County, Humboldt and West Carroll, and new opponents Halls and Trenton Peabody.