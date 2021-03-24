TSSAA Hall of Fame ceremony date set; Class of 2020 to be inducted on July 17, 2021

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony that was planned for Saturday, April 17, has been postponed one final time.

The Class of 2020 will now be inducted on Saturday, July 17 at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The induction ceremony is set to begin at 11:00.

While TSSAA is hopeful that it can host the usual number of attendees, it may be necessary to hold the ceremony with a much more limited audience. The number of tickets available will be determined at a later date.

Ticket forms will be made available on our website and will be mailed to all Hall of Fame members in May.

Those being inducted at this year’s luncheon are:

Barbara Daush, administrator from Memphis

Turner Jackson, administrator from Cleveland

Clint Parnell, administrator from Nashville

Bobby Alston, coach from Memphis

Buck Coatney, coach from Knoxville

Carolyn Jackson, coach from Chattanooga

Jeff Morris, coach from Milan

Shelby Miller, official from Elizabethton

Marion Wilhoite, contributor from Columbia.

Nomination forms for the Class of 2022 are due in the TSSAA office by November 1. Forms are available at tssaa.org/hall-of-fame.