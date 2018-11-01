Officials with the TSSAA have sent letters to administrations of both John Overton High School and Antioch High School in regards to disciplinary action.

The move comes as a result of a brawl that occurred at the conclusion of the football game between the two schools on Friday, October 26.

The TSSAA now says both school’s football programs are on restrictive probation, meaning they cannot participate in the post-season in football this year and next year.

Antioch did not qualify for the football playoffs this year, but John Overton did.

They were scheduled to play at Ravenwood High School in the first round tonight, but have been removed from competition.

Due to the action, Ravenwood will receive a “bye” for Friday night’s scheduled playoff game.

Both Antioch High School and John Overton High School were each fined $2,000 for the on-field brawl that included both players and fans.

