TSSAA Legislative Council makes changes to Amateur Rule

High school students may soon be getting paid for endorsements.

The TSSAA Legislative Council met in Murfreesboro Thursday and approved a proposed change to the Amateur Rule, permitting student-athletes to receive payment for activities not related to performance, provided they’re carried out in a manner that does not suggest the endorsement or sponsorship of their school.

The student’s activities for which they are compensated may not include an image or likeness of the student in a uniform, or other clothing or gear depicting the name or logo of the TSSAA member school the student is attending or has attended.

In other business, the Council re-elected Bradford Special School District Director Dan Black as President of Legislative Council. Science Hill High School Athletic Director Keith Turner was elected to serve as Vice President of the Legislative Council.