The 2020 Dead Period for high school sports will remain the same this year after a motion to make changes to this year’s period failed in a special called meeting of the TSSAA.

The TSSAA’s Legislative Council met Thursday to discuss the summer Dead Period. While some felt that the Dead Period has been made irrelevant due to the COVID-19 pandemic response, the motion to make changes to the 2020 Dead Period failed by a vote of 6-6.

The Dead Period is from Monday, June 22 through Sunday, July 5.

In statement Thursday, TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said, “We don’t ever want to put sports before families, and many families make plans for the Dead Period every year. This is not the first year we’ve had the Dead Period and as eager as coaches are to get back to their routine, the Council ultimately felt that there wasn’t a strong enough case for doing away with it this year.”