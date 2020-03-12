Middle Tennessee State University released a statement earlier today detailing contingency plans they are putting in place out of concern for COVID-19. Many of these changes impact students and class schedules. University offices and services are expected to remain open and operational.

“While our discussions with the professionals over the past days and weeks resulted in advice to continue with our games, this has become a very fluid situation,” said Bernard Childress, TSSAA Executive Director.

“The university is permitting the girls’ state basketball tournament to continue,” added Childress. “Our plan at the moment is to finish the quarterfinal round. We will be continuing to review all available information tonight and tomorrow so that we can make a determination about how the rest of the tournament will proceed.”

TSSAA staff will be in communication with the administrators of the impacted schools and teams regarding any potential changes to the tournament schedule, and any necessary public announcements will be distributed to the media and published on TSSAA.org.