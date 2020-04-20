The Tennessean reports the TSSAA will not grant another year of eligibility to spring athletes who could not finish their seasons after all spring sports were discontinued Wednesday.

TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress says the TSSAA has an eight-semester rule that prohibits any senior athlete from being redshirted to be able to play next season.

The eight-semester rule states that once a student is enrolled into the ninth grade, that student would have eight semesters to be eligible to play sports for their school.

Childress says the TSSAA has no plans to ask for that rule to be changed.