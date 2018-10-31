The TSSAA Northwest Tennessee Football Officials Association held its annual banquet Tuesday night and recognized several local officials, coaches, and athletes.

The George Atkins Officials Award was presented to Mike Blackwood of Halls.

The Jere Baldridge Service Award went to Jimmy Dale Snyder of Lake County.

The 50-year Service Award went to Jerry Carpenter of Martin.

The Jim Cawley Sportsmanship Award was presented to Crockett County High School and was accepted by Coach Kevin Ward.

Recipients of $1,000 scholarships were Gibson County’s Cameron McMackin and Dyersburg’s Sam Andrews.

Coach of the Year Awards were presented to Greenfield’s Don Pitt, Peabody’s Shane Jacobs, and Dyersburg’s Bart Stowe.

