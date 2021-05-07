May 7, 2021
TSSAA Recognized Three Sport Student-Athletes in Obion and Weakley County

Dresden: (10)

Annika Jolley – Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field

Chandler Turnbow – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Gabriel Parnell -Boys’ Cross Country, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Mark Maddox – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Nick Turnbow – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Parker Ferrell – Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field

Reese Bell – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Tatum Oliver – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Trevor Moore – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Tristen Jett -Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Gleason: (4)

Carson Tidwell – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Joe Witherspoon – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Kolton Crochet – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Kyzer Crochet – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Greenfield: (5)

Amy Mitchell – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Tennis

Hayden Smith – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Matt Scates – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Olivia Jones – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Tennis

Will Harris – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Westview: (10)

Brett McGuffin – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Golf

Cade Spaulding – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Garner Anderson – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Houston Baker – Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer, Boys’ Tennis

Lane Pierpoint – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Mason Johns – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Micah Daniels – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Omarion Harris – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Quincy Hamilton – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Ty Simpson – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Union City: (11)

Ben Martinek – Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field

Brendon Meade -Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field

Cameron McLendon – Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field

Carter Bondurant – Football, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field

Carter Walton – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf

Cedrion Cook – Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field

Harris Cagle – Football, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field

Jack Tully – Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Tennis

Neil Brown -Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Nolan Chandler – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf

Skylar Mayes – Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field

South Fulton: (13)

Beau Britt – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Brock Brown – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Cade Malray – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Conner Allen – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Drew Barclay – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Dylan Ruddle – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football, Soccer

Eli Carlisle – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Jaden Knott – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

James Pergande – Boys’ Basketball, Football, Soccer

Jeremy McFarland – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Logan Cromeika – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf

Riley Alexander – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf

Will Clapper – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Obion County Central: (19)

Aidan Olejiczok – Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field

Alayna Fussell – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball

Alexus Hooper – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field

Annabrooke Correa – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball

Bryleigh Travis – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Softball

Cameron Edwards – Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field

Ella Cagle – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field

Janie Roberts – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field

Kendall Crabtree – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Track and Field, Girls’ Volleyball

Landry Eason – Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field

Lexi Theilacker – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball

Madison Northern – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field

Noah Parker – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Norah Kendall – Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Tennis, Girls’ Track and Field

Olivia Seals – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field

Shelby Crews – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer

Toby Gammons – Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer

Veronica Guerrero – Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Track and Field

Warren Malone – Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Charles Choate

