TSSAA Recognized Three Sport Student-Athletes in Obion and Weakley County
Dresden: (10)
Annika Jolley – Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field
Chandler Turnbow – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Gabriel Parnell -Boys’ Cross Country, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Mark Maddox – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Nick Turnbow – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Parker Ferrell – Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field
Reese Bell – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Tatum Oliver – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Trevor Moore – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Tristen Jett -Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Gleason: (4)
Carson Tidwell – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Joe Witherspoon – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Kolton Crochet – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Kyzer Crochet – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Greenfield: (5)
Amy Mitchell – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Tennis
Hayden Smith – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Matt Scates – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Olivia Jones – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Tennis
Will Harris – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Westview: (10)
Brett McGuffin – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Golf
Cade Spaulding – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Garner Anderson – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Houston Baker – Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer, Boys’ Tennis
Lane Pierpoint – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Mason Johns – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Micah Daniels – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Omarion Harris – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Quincy Hamilton – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Ty Simpson – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Union City: (11)
Ben Martinek – Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field
Brendon Meade -Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field
Cameron McLendon – Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field
Carter Bondurant – Football, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field
Carter Walton – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf
Cedrion Cook – Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field
Harris Cagle – Football, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field
Jack Tully – Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Tennis
Neil Brown -Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Nolan Chandler – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf
Skylar Mayes – Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field
South Fulton: (13)
Beau Britt – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Brock Brown – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Cade Malray – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Conner Allen – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Drew Barclay – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Dylan Ruddle – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football, Soccer
Eli Carlisle – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Jaden Knott – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
James Pergande – Boys’ Basketball, Football, Soccer
Jeremy McFarland – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Logan Cromeika – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf
Riley Alexander – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf
Will Clapper – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Obion County Central: (19)
Aidan Olejiczok – Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field
Alayna Fussell – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball
Alexus Hooper – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field
Annabrooke Correa – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball
Bryleigh Travis – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Softball
Cameron Edwards – Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field
Ella Cagle – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field
Janie Roberts – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field
Kendall Crabtree – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Track and Field, Girls’ Volleyball
Landry Eason – Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field
Lexi Theilacker – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball
Madison Northern – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field
Noah Parker – Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Norah Kendall – Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Tennis, Girls’ Track and Field
Olivia Seals – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field
Shelby Crews – Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer
Toby Gammons – Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer
Veronica Guerrero – Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Track and Field
Warren Malone – Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field