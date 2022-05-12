TSSAA recognizes three-sport student-athletes in 2020-21
As the 2020-2021 academic year comes to an end, the TSSAA is recognizing the more than 3,000 students who participated in three or more sports during the past school year.
While there were more than 75,000 student-athletes at TSSAA member high schools this year, only 3,437 of them participated in more than two sports. The state office is providing schools with printable certificates for each of these students.
TSSAA is also extending a similar recognition to coaches and administrators. Head coaches will receive “Virtues of Sport” certificates when the majority of the students on their team roster are participants in at least one other TSSAA sport. Principals and athletic directors will receive similar certificates when at least four of their teams in football, basketball, baseball and softball meet the criteria to be recognized.
Bradford High School
Cason Sharp: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf
Dresden High School
Annika Jolley: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field
Chandler Turnbow: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Gabriel Parnell: Boys’ Cross Country, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Mark Maddox: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Nick Turnbow: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Parker Ferrell: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field
Reese Bell: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Tatum Oliver: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Trevor Moore: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Tristen Jett: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Dyer County High School
Addison Roberson: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field
Andrew Hallmark: Boys’ Bowling, Boys’ Tennis, Boys’ Track and Field
Carter Landry: Boys’ Bowling, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Christian Butler: Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Tennis, Boys’ Track and Field
Cole Dodds: Boys’ Cross Country, Football, Boys’ Tennis, Boys’ Track and Field
Dyersburg High School
Ace Mahaffey: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf
Ardell Ross: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Bryson Jones: Baseball, Football, Boys’ Golf
Ethan Bell: Football, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field
Evan Quertermous: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer
Lafe Morgan: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Lyric Latham: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field
Ryan Lowrance: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Soccer
Gibson County High School
Ayden Carroll: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Golf
Cameron Nolan: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Soccer
Cole Lannom: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf
Ellie Carson: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball
Evyn Cantrell: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Golf, Girls’ Softball
Hailey Sanderson: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball
Lexus Kemp: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Volleyball
Madison Hart: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Golf
Maya Turner: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball
Reagann McVay: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball
Savannah Allred: Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Tennis, Girls’ Volleyball
Sayde Wright: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Volleyball
Gleason High School
Carson Tidwell: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Joe Witherspoon: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Kolton Crochet: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Kyzer Crochet: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Greenfield High School
Amy Mitchell: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Tennis
Hayden Smith: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Matt Scates: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Olivia Jones: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Tennis
Will Harris: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Henry County High School
Braiden Newell: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Shane Rogers: Boys’ Cross Country, Football, Soccer
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School
Benjamin Crews: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Caleb Craig: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Daniel Inman: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Gavin Johnson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
James Craig: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Paul Crews: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Preston Hollingsworth: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Zachary Gray: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Humboldt High School
Bobby Johnson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Isaiah Agnew: Baseball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Jasmine Armstrong: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field
Jaylen Dickey: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Malik Johnson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Huntingdon High School
Adalyn Allen: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field
Addison Postlethwait: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Tennis
Aden Hutcherson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Alexis Stevens: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Tennis
Ashton Hutcherson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Blake Bradley: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Colton King: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field
Ethan Lewis: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field
Ethan Ramsey: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Graham Bartholomew: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Grant Bartholomew: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Jani Harris: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field
Jason Postlethwait: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Jaxon Bennett: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Kaylan Belew: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball
Kelby Crossno: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball
Landon Gordon: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Lia Fuller: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball
Lilyan Wortham: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball
Lindsey Sanders: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball
Natalie Kreuziger: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball
Noah Smothers: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Sam Allen: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field
Shelby Childress: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball
Tayshawn Rivers: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Ty Kelley: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Lake County High School
Braden Johnson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Harlee Windsor: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball
James Wilson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Jeremiah Williams: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
John Wilson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Malachi Clay: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Parker Gordon: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Riley Wilbanks: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field, Girls’ Volleyball
McKenzie High School
Chris Barnett: Football, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field
Drew Chappell: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Eli Surber: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Etijay Tharpe Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Jonathan Moore: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf
Marquez Taylor: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Payton Ognibene: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Golf, Girls’ Softball
Stafford Roditis: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field
Zach Aird: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Zavier Webber: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Milan High School
Abigail Spain: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball
Carmelo Jones: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Carson Pruitt: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Tennis, Boys’ Track and Field
Drew Smith: Baseball, Football, Boys’ Golf
Hayden Sullivan: Football, Boys’ Tennis, Boys’ Track and Field
Kameron Tharpe: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Tennis
Kassie Eubanks: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Track and Field
Kendal Morris: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Softball
Natalie Mallard: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Golf, Girls’ Track and Field
Orlandis Williamson: Baseball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Shelby Greene: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field
Obion County Central High School
Aidan Olejiczok: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field
Alayna Fussell: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball
Alexus Hooper: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field
Annabrooke Correa: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball
Bryleigh Travis: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Softball
Cameron Edwards: Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field
Ella Cagle: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field
Janie Roberts: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field
Kendall Crabtree: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Track and Field, Girls’ Volleyball
Landry Eason: Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field
Lexi Theilacker: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball
Madison Northern: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field
Noah Parker: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Norah Kendall: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Tennis, Girls’ Track and Field
Olivia Seals: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field
Shelby Crews: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer
Toby Gammons: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer
Veronica Guerrero: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Track and Field
Warren Malone: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Peabody High School
David Whitten: Baseball, Football, Boys’ Golf
Daylan Russell: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Derek Kee: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Tennis, Boys’ Track and Field
Issac Dehaan: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Tennis
Ja’darren Easley: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
La’cari Hall: Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Tennis, Girls’ Track and Field
South Fulton High School
Beau Britt: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Brock Brown: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Cade Malray: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Conner Allen: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Drew Barclay: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Dylan Ruddle: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football, Soccer
Eli Carlisle: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Jaden Knott: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
James Pergande: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Soccer
Jeremy McFarland: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Logan Cromeika: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf
Riley Alexander: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf
Will Clapper: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
South Gibson County High School
Alana Seals: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field
Anycia McGoughy: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Track and Field
Cody Smith: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Lexi Friend: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball
Louis Cianciolo: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field
Mac Hooten: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Nadia Presson: Girls’ Golf, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Tennis
Nash Stidham: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Stephen Crenshaw: Football, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field
Tetteybea Addo: Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Tennis, Girls’ Track and Field
Ty Duncan: Football, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field
Winter Crenshaw: Football, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field
Union City High School
Ben Martinek: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field
Brendon Meade: Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field
Cameron McLendon: Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field
Carter Bondurant: Football, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field
Carter Walton: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf
Cedrion Cook: Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field
Harris Cagle: Football, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field
Jack Tully: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Tennis
Neil Brown: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field
Nolan Chandler: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf
Skylar Mayes: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field
West Carroll High School
Janzen Winberry: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball
Kelsey Holmes: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball
Kymbrianna Ross: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball
Sydney Bosley: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Volleyball
Xander Moon: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Westview High School
Brett McGuffin: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Golf
Cade Spaulding: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Garner Anderson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Houston Baker: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer, Boys’ Tennis
Lane Pierpoint: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Mason Johns: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Micah Daniels: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Omarion Harris: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Quincy Hamilton: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football
Ty Simpson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football