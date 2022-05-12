TSSAA recognizes three-sport student-athletes in 2020-21

As the 2020-2021 academic year comes to an end, the TSSAA is recognizing the more than 3,000 students who participated in three or more sports during the past school year.

While there were more than 75,000 student-athletes at TSSAA member high schools this year, only 3,437 of them participated in more than two sports. The state office is providing schools with printable certificates for each of these students.

TSSAA is also extending a similar recognition to coaches and administrators. Head coaches will receive “Virtues of Sport” certificates when the majority of the students on their team roster are participants in at least one other TSSAA sport. Principals and athletic directors will receive similar certificates when at least four of their teams in football, basketball, baseball and softball meet the criteria to be recognized.

Bradford High School

Cason Sharp: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf

Dresden High School

Annika Jolley: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field

Chandler Turnbow: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Gabriel Parnell: Boys’ Cross Country, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Mark Maddox: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Nick Turnbow: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Parker Ferrell: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field

Reese Bell: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Tatum Oliver: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Trevor Moore: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Tristen Jett: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Dyer County High School

Addison Roberson: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field

Andrew Hallmark: Boys’ Bowling, Boys’ Tennis, Boys’ Track and Field

Carter Landry: Boys’ Bowling, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Christian Butler: Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Tennis, Boys’ Track and Field

Cole Dodds: Boys’ Cross Country, Football, Boys’ Tennis, Boys’ Track and Field

Dyersburg High School

Ace Mahaffey: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf

Ardell Ross: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Bryson Jones: Baseball, Football, Boys’ Golf

Ethan Bell: Football, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field

Evan Quertermous: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer

Lafe Morgan: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Lyric Latham: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field

Ryan Lowrance: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Soccer

Gibson County High School

Ayden Carroll: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Golf

Cameron Nolan: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Soccer

Cole Lannom: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf

Ellie Carson: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball

Evyn Cantrell: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Golf, Girls’ Softball

Hailey Sanderson: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball

Lexus Kemp: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Volleyball

Madison Hart: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Golf

Maya Turner: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball

Reagann McVay: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball

Savannah Allred: Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Tennis, Girls’ Volleyball

Sayde Wright: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Volleyball

Gleason High School

Carson Tidwell: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Joe Witherspoon: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Kolton Crochet: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Kyzer Crochet: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Greenfield High School

Amy Mitchell: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Tennis

Hayden Smith: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Matt Scates: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Olivia Jones: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Tennis

Will Harris: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Henry County High School

Braiden Newell: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Shane Rogers: Boys’ Cross Country, Football, Soccer

Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School

Benjamin Crews: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Caleb Craig: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Daniel Inman: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Gavin Johnson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

James Craig: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Paul Crews: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Preston Hollingsworth: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Zachary Gray: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Humboldt High School

Bobby Johnson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Isaiah Agnew: Baseball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Jasmine Armstrong: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field

Jaylen Dickey: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Malik Johnson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Huntingdon High School

Adalyn Allen: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field

Addison Postlethwait: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Tennis

Aden Hutcherson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Alexis Stevens: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Tennis

Ashton Hutcherson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Blake Bradley: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Colton King: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field

Ethan Lewis: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field

Ethan Ramsey: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Graham Bartholomew: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Grant Bartholomew: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Jani Harris: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field

Jason Postlethwait: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Jaxon Bennett: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Kaylan Belew: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball

Kelby Crossno: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball

Landon Gordon: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Lia Fuller: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball

Lilyan Wortham: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball

Lindsey Sanders: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball

Natalie Kreuziger: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball

Noah Smothers: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Sam Allen: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field

Shelby Childress: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball

Tayshawn Rivers: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Ty Kelley: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Lake County High School

Braden Johnson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Harlee Windsor: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball

James Wilson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Jeremiah Williams: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

John Wilson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Malachi Clay: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Parker Gordon: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Riley Wilbanks: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field, Girls’ Volleyball

McKenzie High School

Chris Barnett: Football, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field

Drew Chappell: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Eli Surber: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Etijay Tharpe Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Jonathan Moore: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf

Marquez Taylor: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Payton Ognibene: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Golf, Girls’ Softball

Stafford Roditis: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field

Zach Aird: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Zavier Webber: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Milan High School

Abigail Spain: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball

Carmelo Jones: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Carson Pruitt: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Tennis, Boys’ Track and Field

Drew Smith: Baseball, Football, Boys’ Golf

Hayden Sullivan: Football, Boys’ Tennis, Boys’ Track and Field

Kameron Tharpe: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Tennis

Kassie Eubanks: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Track and Field

Kendal Morris: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Softball

Natalie Mallard: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Golf, Girls’ Track and Field

Orlandis Williamson: Baseball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Shelby Greene: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field

Obion County Central High School

Aidan Olejiczok: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field

Alayna Fussell: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball

Alexus Hooper: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field

Annabrooke Correa: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball

Bryleigh Travis: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Softball

Cameron Edwards: Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field

Ella Cagle: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field

Janie Roberts: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Track and Field

Kendall Crabtree: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Track and Field, Girls’ Volleyball

Landry Eason: Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field

Lexi Theilacker: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball

Madison Northern: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field

Noah Parker: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Norah Kendall: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Tennis, Girls’ Track and Field

Olivia Seals: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field

Shelby Crews: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer

Toby Gammons: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer

Veronica Guerrero: Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Track and Field

Warren Malone: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Peabody High School

David Whitten: Baseball, Football, Boys’ Golf

Daylan Russell: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Derek Kee: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Tennis, Boys’ Track and Field

Issac Dehaan: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Tennis

Ja’darren Easley: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

La’cari Hall: Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Tennis, Girls’ Track and Field

South Fulton High School

Beau Britt: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Brock Brown: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Cade Malray: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Conner Allen: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Drew Barclay: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Dylan Ruddle: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football, Soccer

Eli Carlisle: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Jaden Knott: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

James Pergande: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Soccer

Jeremy McFarland: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Logan Cromeika: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf

Riley Alexander: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf

Will Clapper: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

South Gibson County High School

Alana Seals: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Track and Field

Anycia McGoughy: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Track and Field

Cody Smith: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Lexi Friend: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball

Louis Cianciolo: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field

Mac Hooten: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Nadia Presson: Girls’ Golf, Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Tennis

Nash Stidham: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Stephen Crenshaw: Football, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field

Tetteybea Addo: Girls’ Soccer, Girls’ Tennis, Girls’ Track and Field

Ty Duncan: Football, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field

Winter Crenshaw: Football, Soccer, Boys’ Track and Field

Union City High School

Ben Martinek: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Track and Field

Brendon Meade: Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field

Cameron McLendon: Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field

Carter Bondurant: Football, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field

Carter Walton: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf

Cedrion Cook: Boys’ Cross Country, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field

Harris Cagle: Football, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field

Jack Tully: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Tennis

Neil Brown: Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Track and Field

Nolan Chandler: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf

Skylar Mayes: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Golf, Boys’ Track and Field

West Carroll High School

Janzen Winberry: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball

Kelsey Holmes: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball

Kymbrianna Ross: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Softball, Girls’ Volleyball

Sydney Bosley: Girls’ Basketball, Girls’ Cross Country, Girls’ Volleyball

Xander Moon: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Westview High School

Brett McGuffin: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football, Boys’ Golf

Cade Spaulding: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Garner Anderson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Houston Baker: Boys’ Basketball, Boys’ Cross Country, Soccer, Boys’ Tennis

Lane Pierpoint: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Mason Johns: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Micah Daniels: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Omarion Harris: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Quincy Hamilton: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football

Ty Simpson: Baseball, Boys’ Basketball, Football