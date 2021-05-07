TSSAA Recognizing Three Sport Student-Athletes Across the State

The TSSAA is recognizing student-athletes, who participated in more than three sports during the school year.

As the academic year comes to an end, TSSAA reports showed 3,437 students played three or more sports this past season.

This number comes from more than 75,000 student-athletes at TSSAA member schools this year.

Executive Director Bernard Childress said they encourage coaches and administrators to allow student-athletes every opportunity to participate in the sports they desire, whether it is one, two, three or more.

Locally in the Obion and Weakley County School Systems, 72 student-athletes took part in three or more sports.

This included both the boys and girls sports of basketball, softball, football, soccer, track and field, cross country, baseball and golf.

Obion County Central has the largest number of three sport athletes with 19, with South Fulton having 13 and Union City 11.

In Weakley County, Westview and Dresden each had 10 athletes participating in three sports, with Greenfield five and Gleason four.