The TSSAA has mandated all member schools to follow Governor Bill Haslam’s State of Emergency order until August 29th.

During a special called meeting on Wednesday, members approved only weightlifting, conditioning and fundamental work with no contact, for the sports of football, soccer, girl’s soccer, competitive cheer and basketball.

Cross country, volleyball and golf will be allowed to compete during the emergency order period.

The TSSAA is also exploring postponing the girl’s soccer state championship a few weeks to allow regular season play.

As far as football, four potential options were discussed, with three involving starting practice on August 30th and the first game on September 18th.

The options include the state replacing the current schedules with a seven week or eight week regional schedule with playoffs.

A third option was to keep the original schedule and begin at Week 5, with Week 3 and 4 games pushed back to Week 12 and 13.

The final option was to cancel playoffs and championships, start on Week 5, and push Week 1-thru-4 games to Week 12-thru-15.

The board will make a decision on football on July 8th.