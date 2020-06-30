The TSSAA has released a statement concerning the extension of Governor Bill Lee’s State of Emergency order.

Executive Director Bernard Childress sent a memo to member schools on Tuesday regarding the State of Emergency order now in effect until August 29th.

Director Childress said the TSSAA was now working with the Governor’s office to ensure that member schools are in compliance with the executive order, in regards to athletic participation and contact sports.

While the Governor’s order is in place, Childress said member schools cannot have any competition or scrimmage with other schools, and cannot have close contact activities during their fundamental practice in the sports of football, 7-on-7 football, girls soccer, wrestling and basketball.

Based on the extension of the Governor’s order, Childress said football and girls’ soccer cannot begin their seasons as originally scheduled.

Due to the State of Emergency extension, TSSAA is in the process of developing regular season and postseason options to present to the Board of Control for their consideration.

The Board will ultimately make the decision as to how this will impact the postseason and if any adjustments can be made to regular season competition.