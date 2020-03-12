Girls AA State Basketball Tournament (First Round)
Westview 43, Grainger County 38
Upperman 59, Gatlinburg Pittman 42
– Westview and Upperman tip off Friday at 1:15, broadcast live at noon on Mix 101.3.
Today,
10:00 – Melrose (30-5) vs. Nolensville (27-4)
11:30 – Macon County (32-1) vs. Maplewood (31-5)
Girls A State Basketball Tournament (First Round)
1:15 – Greenfield (33-0) vs. North Greene (28-8), broadcast 12:00 on MIX 101.3
2:45 – Clarkrange (31-4) vs. Huntingdon (28-5)
4:30 – Loretto (29-3) vs. Oneida (29-6)
6:00 – Gibson County (26-8) vs. Pickett County (29-4)
High School Baseball
Westview @ Union City
South Fulton @ Humboldt
Crockett County @ Peabody
Milan @ Camden
High School Softball
Union City @ Dyersburg
Milan @ Obion Central
High School Soccer
Ripley @ Union City
McKenzie @ Obion Central
High School Tennis
Westview @ Union City
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Toronto Maple Leafs