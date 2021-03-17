TSSAA selects Chattanooga as BlueCross Bowl host for next two years

The TSSAA has selected Chattanooga to host the BlueCross Bowl football championships for the next two years.

Both Cookeville and Chattanooga submitted bids to host the three-day event.

The Board voted Tuesday to select Chattanooga as the host for 2021 and 2022. The games will be played at Finley Stadium.

In other business Tuesday, four schools were approved for membership in the association.

Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts and Robertson County Innovation Academy were both approved for membership in the association for the first time.

Jackson Central Merry, which is re-opening for the 2021-22 school year after being closed for five years, and Collegiate School of Memphis were both approved to rejoin the association.