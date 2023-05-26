May 25, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. TSSAA Spring Fling…

TSSAA Spring Fling results from Thursday

TSSAA Spring Fling results from Thursday

The TSSAA Spring Fling continued Thursday in Murfreesboro. Here are results from the third day of competition.

 

Baseball

Class 1A

McKenzie 14, East Robertson 1 (Game 1)

East Robertson 5, McKenzie 2 (Game 2)

Eagleville 9, Peabody 4

 

Class 2A

Milan 7, Sweetwater 6

Milan plays Union County in the championship game Friday at 1 p.m.

 

Class 3A

Upperman 2, Dyer County 1 (Game 1)

Upperman 5, Dyer County 2 (Game 2)

 

Softball

Class 1A

Eagleville 10, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0

 

Class 2A

Westview 4, Waverly 3

Westview plays Forrest in the championship game Friday at 11:30 a.m. on Mix 101.3.

 

Class 4A

Daniel Boone 12, Henry County 1

 

Girls’ Tennis

Class A Doubles

Union City’s Molly Kizer and Shelby Bondurant defeated Meigs County’s Macey Bunch and Connleigh Irwin 2-0 (6-3, 6-1) in the quarterfinals and beat Chester County’s Cecily Davis and Grace Compton 2-1 (6-1, 5-7, 6-2) in the semifinals.

Kizer and Bondurant play Summertown’s Gracie Kelly and Annalee Kelly in the championship match Friday at 9 a.m.

 

Boys’ Tennis

Class A Singles

Obion Central’s Olin Johnson defeated Meigs County’s Chris Plaster 2-0 (6-4, 7-5) in the quarterfinals but fell to Merrol Hyde’s Tobias Mandeville 2-0 (6-1, 6-0) in the semifinals.

 

Class A Doubles

Union City’s Gavin Pledge and Charleton Wisener lost to Watertown’s Blake Myer and Ben Purnell 2-1 (4-6, 6-3, 7-5) in the quarterfinals.

Clay Cotham

https://thunderboltradio.com

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology