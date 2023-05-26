TSSAA Spring Fling results from Thursday

The TSSAA Spring Fling continued Thursday in Murfreesboro. Here are results from the third day of competition.

Baseball

Class 1A

McKenzie 14, East Robertson 1 (Game 1)

East Robertson 5, McKenzie 2 (Game 2)

Eagleville 9, Peabody 4

Class 2A

Milan 7, Sweetwater 6

Milan plays Union County in the championship game Friday at 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Upperman 2, Dyer County 1 (Game 1)

Upperman 5, Dyer County 2 (Game 2)

Softball

Class 1A

Eagleville 10, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0

Class 2A

Westview 4, Waverly 3

Westview plays Forrest in the championship game Friday at 11:30 a.m. on Mix 101.3.

Class 4A

Daniel Boone 12, Henry County 1

Girls’ Tennis

Class A Doubles

Union City’s Molly Kizer and Shelby Bondurant defeated Meigs County’s Macey Bunch and Connleigh Irwin 2-0 (6-3, 6-1) in the quarterfinals and beat Chester County’s Cecily Davis and Grace Compton 2-1 (6-1, 5-7, 6-2) in the semifinals.

Kizer and Bondurant play Summertown’s Gracie Kelly and Annalee Kelly in the championship match Friday at 9 a.m.

Boys’ Tennis

Class A Singles

Obion Central’s Olin Johnson defeated Meigs County’s Chris Plaster 2-0 (6-4, 7-5) in the quarterfinals but fell to Merrol Hyde’s Tobias Mandeville 2-0 (6-1, 6-0) in the semifinals.

Class A Doubles

Union City’s Gavin Pledge and Charleton Wisener lost to Watertown’s Blake Myer and Ben Purnell 2-1 (4-6, 6-3, 7-5) in the quarterfinals.