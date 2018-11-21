The semifinal round of the TSSAA State Tournament is set, and a few local teams are still in the hunt for a state title.

In Class 5-A, the (12-1) Henry County Patriots will host the Buccaneers of Beech High School from Hendersonville.

In Class 4-A, (9-4) Haywood will play host to (11-2) Springfield.

3-A will see undefeated, Region 7 powerhouse Covington host (5-8) Stratford.

In 2-A, (12-1) Trenton Peabody will host (10-3) Waverly.

And in 1-A, the rematch is set. The Lake County Falcons will host the Bulldogs from Cornersville, who have only given up an average of just over 4 points per game this season. Falcons head coach Josh Puckett spoke to Thunderbolt News about what to expect Friday night.

You can join Paul Tinkle and John Hatler Friday night as they broadcast Lake County hosting Cornersville. Kickoff is set for 7:00 with broadcast live on Mix 101.3 at 6:30.

