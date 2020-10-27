Due to the projected rainfall from Tropical Storm Zeta, expected in the Murfreesboro area on Wednesday and Thursday, the girls TSSAA Soccer State Championship will now be delayed.

TSSAA officials now say the Division I soccer tournament will begin with quarterfinal play starting on Friday at the Richard Siegal Soccer Complex.

Plans call for the semifinals on Saturday and championship games on Monday.

In Class-A at 1:30 on Friday, (11-2) McKenzie will play (12-2) Signal Mountain, and at 2:00 (5-5) Westview will play (14-1) Adamsville.

In Class-2A at 6:30, (14-3) Dyersburg will face (14-2) Livingston Academy, with (14-5) South Gibson to play (6-3) Hume-Fogg at 7:00.