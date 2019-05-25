In the TSSAA State Small Division Track and Field Meet yesterday, three local athletes were crowned state champions.

Dresden’s Loral Winn became the most decorated Weakley County athlete with three state meet wins yesterday in the 800-meter run, 1600-meter run, and 3200-meter run. This brings her total of gold medals in her high school career to six.

Union City’s Taylan Tribble placed first in boys discus, followed by teammate Korneilous Brown who placed 13th. TCA’s Kevin Davis placed first overall in the boys’ 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, followed by Huntingdon’s Corieon Nance with a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash.

The Golden Tornados’ Justyn Johnson placed 5th in boys shot put, Mathew Parr placed 15th in the boys’ 1600-meter run, BJ Frankum placed 4th in the boys 3200-meter run, followed by teammate Cedrion Cook in 14th. Union City boys placed 9th overall.

Also, Huntingdon’s Dejuan Raglin finished 6th in the boys long jump, McKenzie’s Chris Barnett placed 7th in shot put followed by Keyshon Gross from Lake County in 11th. Huntingdon’s Zach Williams finished 5th overall in the boys 3200-meter dash.

In the girls portion of the meet, Union City’s Kylie McCadney placed 13th in Triple Jump, Destiny Kenton placed 7th in Shot Put, and Olivia Dysart placed 10th in Discus.

For the Lady Lions, Ashlyn Bright finished 8th in Discus, Paige Mallon finished 3rd in the 3200-meter run, and Dresden’s 4×800-meter relay team placed 10th. The Lady Lions of Dresden finished 5th overall.

Also, TCA’s Macey Lee finished 9th in Girls high jump, McKenzie’s Allie Chappell finished 15th in the girls 800-meter run, and Humboldt’s Caitlyn Arnold finished 10th in the girls’ long jump.