At 10:00 this morning, the TSSAA will meet to choose one of the three contingency plans for the start of the high school football season.

Option one is the clear favorite among coaches, which is a seven-game regular season and the regular 32-team Division-I playoff bracket that would begin on November 6th. The TSSAA would set the region schedules for each team. The regular season would start on September 18th at the earliest.

Option 2 is an eight-game regular season with the playoffs beginning with 16 teams instead of 32, which means the playoffs would essentially begin in Round 2. Only the top two teams from each region would make the playoffs rather than the top four teams. Those playoffs would begin November 13th.

Option three is a nine-game regular season that would see only the region champions make the playoffs. This eight-team playoff would begin after the games from Week 3 and 4 are moved to November 6th and 13th. The season would begin on September 18th featuring each team’s Week 5 matchup. The playoffs would then begin on November 20th.

According to the Sun, 30 coaches chose option one, 24 coaches chose option two, and just six chose option three. WCMT Sports will provide updates on the TSSAA’s decision today as they are made available.