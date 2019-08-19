Two West Tennessee schools appear this morning to present appeals placed against them by the TSSAA.

The TSSAA Board of Control meets this morning at 9:00 in Hermitage, and among the business discussed will be hearing appeals from Scotts Hill High School and Haywood High School.

Scotts Hill High School is appealing the restrictive probation placed on the boys’ basketball program for the upcoming season due to an unsportsmanlike incident that occurred during the boys’ basketball game against Adamsville in February.

Meanwhile, Haywood High School is appealing sanctions placed on the baseball program due to an unsportsmanlike incident during a game against Sequatchie County High School at the TSSAA Spring Fling in May.