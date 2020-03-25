The TSSAA is urging state schools to curtail all athletic activities.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, TSSAA officials say they have checked with the Governor’s office, and have confirmed that his statements apply to all school related activities including athletics.

While the TSSAA does not regulate the scheduling of regular season games or practices, in the interest of the health and safety of competitors, coaches, officials, and spectators, they are urging every member school to follow the Governor’s recommendation and suspend athletics through March 31st.

This suspension should include games, scrimmages, practices, and organized workouts or conditioning.