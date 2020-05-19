While there’s nothing official from the TSSAA on if, or when, high school sports will return, Assistant Executive Director Matthew Gillespie tells Thunderbolt Radio News they’re looking at starting the 2020-21 calendar as normal.

And if high school football kicks off in August, will teams play in front of empty stands?

Regarding the Greenfield Lady Jackets undefeated record and an unfinished girls’ state tournament featuring both Greenfield and the Westview Lady Chargers, Gillespie says…

Gillespie says the TSSAA does have not a definite date when a decision would be made regarding the start of fall sports.