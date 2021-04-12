TSU not renewing football coach Rod Reed’s deal; Eddie George reported to be new coach

Tennessee State University is not renewing coach Rod Reed’s contract after 11 seasons running the Tigers’ football program with former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George poised to replace him.

Athletic director Mikki Allen said in a statement they decided it was time to make a change with ESPN.com reporting George will be introduced Tuesday as the Tigers’ new coach.

Reed went 58-61 with one FCS playoff appearance and four winning records in 11 seasons. The Tigers have had three straight losing seasons.

TSU has not announced a news conference nor confirmed George has agreed to be its new coach.