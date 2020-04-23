The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced their girls’ high school basketball All-State team, with Weakley County well-represented.

In Single-A, Greenfield High School’s Tennessee-signee Tess Darby and Indiana-signee Chloe Moore-McNeil topped the list, as the duo led the Lady Jackets to a (34-0) record this season and Greenfield’s third-consecutive trip to the semifinal round of the state tournament.

Gibson County sophomore Madison Hart and Huntingdon senior Adyn Swenson also made the list.

In Double-A, Westview freshman Jada Harrison made the all-state team, as she was a key factor into the Lady Chargers’ eighth consecutive trip to Murfreesboro this season.

TCA’s Macy Lee and McNairy Central’s Khyla Wade-Warren also made the All-State team.