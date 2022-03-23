Tuck to retire after 26 years as Weakley County Property Assessor

Longtime Weakley County Assessor of Property David Tuck is resigning from his office after 26 years.

In a letter to the Weakley County Commission, Tuck said he wanted to spend more time with family, especially his grandchildren, and pursue other interests.

For nearly three decades, Tuck has served as the property assessor, many times running unopposed for the office.

Tuck’s last day will be June 30th and the County Commission will make an appointment to the office at the June 20th Commission meeting.