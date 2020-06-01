Tuesday is the deadline for interested candidates to seek public offices in Fulton County.

County Court Clerk Naomi Jones said those interested in running for Hickman City Commissioner and Fulton City Commissioner have until 4:00 on Tuesday to submit their application.

The Fulton County School Board will also be on the November ballot for seats in District 3 and 5, with the Fulton Independent School’s having two seats on the ballot.

Anyone interested in seeking a spot on the Fulton County, or Fulton Independent school board, also have until 4:00 to submit their name at the Fulton County Office Complex.