In district 13A, Boys basketball games went like this:
South Fulton 63 – 61 Lake County in overtime
South Fulton moves on to play Union City at 6 on Friday at UT Martin
Greenfield 74 – 58 Gleason
Bradford 50 – 40 Dresden
Greenfield and Bradford face off at 7:30 on Friday at UT Martin
District 13AA Boys:
Milan 67 – 62 Dyersburg
Milan moves on to play South Gibson Friday at 6 in Dyersburg
Crockett County 82 – 70 Obion County Central
Crockett County moves on to play Westview Friday at 7:30 in Dyersburg