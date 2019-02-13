In district 13A, Boys basketball games went like this:

South Fulton 63 – 61 Lake County in overtime

South Fulton moves on to play Union City at 6 on Friday at UT Martin

Greenfield 74 – 58 Gleason

Bradford 50 – 40 Dresden

Greenfield and Bradford face off at 7:30 on Friday at UT Martin

District 13AA Boys:

Milan 67 – 62 Dyersburg

Milan moves on to play South Gibson Friday at 6 in Dyersburg

Crockett County 82 – 70 Obion County Central

Crockett County moves on to play Westview Friday at 7:30 in Dyersburg