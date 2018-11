Here are the final scores for local high school girls’ basketball games:

Gibson County 51 – Dresden 41

Obion County 50 – South Fulton 39

McKenzie 46 – Bradford 25

Greenfield 67 – Trenton Peabody 63

South Gibson 45 – Haywood 44

McNairy Central 72 – Dyer County 67

Dyersburg 55 – University School of Jackson 52

Fayette Ware 48 – Middleton 36

Jackson South Side 72 – Liberty 51

Chester County 57 – Bolivar Central 53

The boys’ basketball finals:

Gibson County 56 – Dresden 35

University School of Jackson 58 – Dyersburg 53

Fayette Ware 69 – Middleton 25

