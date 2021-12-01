Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scores
Girls
Westview 56 Chester 21
Obion Central 67 South Fulton 38
Dyer County 66 Houston 40
Crockett County 67 Milan 19
McKenzie 76 Huntingdon 55
South Gibson 64 Trenton Peabody 32
Calyersville 71 Dyersburg 53
Union City 52 Haywood 37
Scotts Hill 51 Collinwood 48
wayne County 76 Clarksburg 38
Jackson South Side 42 fayettewere 32
Bradford 55 Halls 41
Harden County 51 Boliver 12
Henry County 62 camden 52
jackson christian 51 Lexington 33
Gleason 73 Lake County 41
Trinity Christian Academy 57 Greenfield 43
Boys
Obion Central 86 South Fulton 28
Haywood 65 Union City 54
Westview 73 chester 56