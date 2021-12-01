November 30, 2021
Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scores

Girls

Westview 56 Chester 21

Obion Central 67 South Fulton 38

Dyer County 66 Houston 40

Crockett County 67 Milan 19

McKenzie 76 Huntingdon 55

South Gibson 64 Trenton Peabody 32

Calyersville  71 Dyersburg 53

Union City 52 Haywood 37

Scotts Hill 51 Collinwood 48

wayne County 76 Clarksburg 38

Jackson South Side 42 fayettewere 32

Bradford 55 Halls 41

Harden County 51 Boliver 12

Henry County 62 camden 52

jackson christian 51 Lexington 33

Gleason 73 Lake County 41

Trinity Christian Academy 57 Greenfield 43

Boys

Obion Central 86 South Fulton 28

Haywood 65 Union City 54

Westview 73 chester 56

 

Robert Leyhue

