Tuesday softball conference matchup between UTM and SEMO moved to Wednesday

Due to impending inclement weather in the Martin area, Tuesday’s OVC softball games between UT Martin and Southeast Missouri have been moved to Wednesday.

The Skyhawks and Redhawks were originally set to play a 3:00 doubleheader Tuesday at Bettye Giles Field. However, with the threat of heavy rain and potentially severe weather, the series has been pushed back a day while the games will still start at 3:00.

With the announcement, the two teams have agreed that last week’s previously postponed series to be played in Cape Girardeau will not be made up.