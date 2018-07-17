Early voting numbers continued to stay on pace on the fourth day of the August 2nd early voting period.

In Weakley County, 326 voted early Tuesday, with 222 voting in the Republican Primary, 87 in the Democratic Primary, and 17 in the General Election only. Thus far, 1,318 have voted early in Weakley County.

In Obion County, 321 voted early Tuesday, with 246 voting in the Republican Primary, 52 in the Democratic Primary, and 23 in the General Election only. Thus far, 1,358 have voted early in Obion County.

In Henry County, 308 voted early Tuesday, with 239 voting in the Republican Primary, 66 in the Democratic Primary, and 3 voting only in the General Election. Thus far, 1,196 have voted early in Henry County.

And in Carroll County, 259 voted early Tuesday, with 179 voting in the Republican Primary, 68 in the Democratic Primary, and 12 voting only in the General Election. Thus far, 888 have voted early in Carroll County.

Early voting continues through July 28th.

