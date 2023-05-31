Tuition and Mandatory Fee Increase Proposal at UT-Martin

An approved budget plan at UT-Martin includes an increase in tuition and mandatory fees.

A three-percent overall increase, which includes a two-percent tuition hike, was approved by the UT-Martin Advisory Board during their meeting on May 26th.

The proposed budget now heads to the UT Board of Trustees for consideration, at their annual meeting June 29th and 30th in Memphis.

The proposed tuition and fee increases would set the cost for instate undergraduate students at $10,208 per semester, and $11,112 per semester for graduate students.

Costs for out-of-state students would also rise in line with instate percentage increases.

The advisory board is also seeking approval of the university’s total operating budget proposal, which was placed at just under $166-million dollars.