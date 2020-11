Preparations are beginning for the Thanksgiving holiday meal, but with many scaling down the guest list this year, meal planning is a little different.

Beth Somers, a Butterball turkey expert, says the most asked question this year is…

(AUDIO)

And just how much turkey will you need for your Thanksgiving meal?

(AUDIO)

If you need help preparing your turkey, you can reach Beth Somers or any of the 50 Butterball experts at butterball.com or 1-800-BUTTERBALL.