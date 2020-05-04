A fund by the Tennessee Valley Authority will now provide help for two Obion County agencies.

The seven state utility provider announced the “COVID-19 Community Care Fund”, which offered up to $2-million dollars to non-profit organizations.

Union City Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey told Thunderbolt News about the funding opportunity for Obion County.

Due to the project, Helping Hand Ministries and The Bridge of West Tennessee will share the “Community Care Fund”.

In all of his years with the Union City utility company, Bailey said the opportunity to receive TVA funds was a first.

The dollar-for-dollar fund match was made possible by the Union City Energy Authority, Tyson Foods, Little General Convenience Stores, the Union City Rotary Club, along with Bill and Carol Latimer.