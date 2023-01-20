Twentieth Century Club honors Paul Tinkle with donation to Carl Perkins Center

The Twentieth Century Club of Martin honored Thunderbolt Radio and Digital President and General Manager Paul Tinkle Friday with a donation to the Weakley-Obion Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

A check was presented to Center Director Amber Whitten and a certificate was given to Mr. Tinkle.

Club member Betty Nan Carroll tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Club officers include President Lisa Smartt, Vice President Lynne Hall, Secretary Roberta Peacock, Treasurer Donna Hunt, Correspondence Secretary Mary Elizabeth Bell, and Past President Janice Merryman.