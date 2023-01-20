January 20, 2023
Twentieth Century Club honors Paul Tinkle with donation to Carl Perkins Center

pictured from left to right: Club members Marsha Williams, Kay Exum, Marita Harding, Carl Perkins Center Director Amber Whitten, Club Vice President Lynne Hall, Paul Tinkle, Thunderbolt Radio Operations Manager Cindy Prince, and News Director Steve James

The Twentieth Century Club of Martin honored Thunderbolt Radio and Digital President and General Manager Paul Tinkle Friday with a donation to the Weakley-Obion Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

A check was presented to Center Director Amber Whitten and a certificate was given to Mr. Tinkle.

Club member Betty Nan Carroll tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Club officers include President Lisa Smartt, Vice President Lynne Hall, Secretary Roberta Peacock, Treasurer Donna Hunt, Correspondence Secretary Mary Elizabeth Bell, and Past President Janice Merryman.

