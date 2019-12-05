An arrest has now been made in a 22-year old murder case in Tennessee.

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the McMinnville Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, has led to the indictment of a 76-year old man in the death of his mother.

TBI reports said officers found the body of Lela Adcock on December 23rd of 1996, after receiving a call asking for a welfare check at her home.

As a result of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to her son, Paul Alvin Adcock, Sr., as the man responsible for the crime.

On Wednesday, the Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Adcock with one count of second degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Following his arrest, Adcock was being held in the custody of the Warren County Jail on $57,500 bond.