Twin Cities Add-Venture Meeting Tonight in Fulton

Community Ventures, a non-profit headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, has teamed up with the Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce and the City of Fulton, to bring hope to a region still struggling to recover from the devastating storms that hit late in 2021.

Twin Cities Add-Venture will bring together small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to

discuss resources and assistance available to help them achieve their dreams and goals of launching

or expanding their businesses or access the funding they need to rebuild or recover.

Community Ventures focuses on helping individuals achieve their dreams of home and business

ownership, as well as the renewal and revitalization of communities.

Brenda Weaver, President of Housing and Lending for Community Ventures, said they are excited to be working closely with the Twin Cities Chamber, as well as city leaders, lenders and other community partners to bring help where it is needed most.

A presentation, open to the public, will be held Tuesday night at 6:00 at the Pontotoc Community Center to focus on entrepreneurs interested in starting a new business, expanding an existing one or those businesses in need of funding as they continue to recover from the tornado.

Immediately following the meeting, Community Ventures staff will be available to speak one-on-one with attendees to answer questions and provide detailed information.