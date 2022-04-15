Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce Banquet Announced

Tickets are now available for the Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Awards Ceremony.

The annual event will take place from 6:00 until 9:00 on April 26th, at the Buck’s Celebration Center in South Fulton.

The Chamber banquet will feature a dinner from Bluebird Bistro, a silent auction, a program recognizing Chamber members, the announcing of the Board of Directors, and an awards ceremony.

This year, the Twin Cities Chamber will be honoring the Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Industry of the Year, Community Service Award, Young Professional, and Educator of the Year.

Reservations can be made for individuals, or for tables of 10, by contacting Thea Vowell at the Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce office in South Fulton.